Melissa Coates passes away

Melissa Coates, a female indie wrestler who once appeared on a WWE pay-per-view and also managed Sabu, passed away Wednesday at 50 years old, according to the Cauliflower Alley Club.

Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa. pic.twitter.com/mD77rvsFyO — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 24, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Melissa Coates – better known to IMPACT fans as Super Genie, the manager of Sabu. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2021

Coates had been dealing with health issues due to severe blood clots in her left leg that required life-saving amputation from above the knee down in 2020, but it’s unknown what caused her passing.

(Source: F4WONLINE.COM)