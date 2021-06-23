Melissa Coates passes away

Jun 23, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Melissa Coates, a female indie wrestler who once appeared on a WWE pay-per-view and also managed Sabu, passed away Wednesday at 50 years old, according to the Cauliflower Alley Club.

Coates had been dealing with health issues due to severe blood clots in her left leg that required life-saving amputation from above the knee down in 2020, but it’s unknown what caused her passing.

(Source: F4WONLINE.COM)

