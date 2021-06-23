NXT viewership/rating for this week

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 665,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This is down 4.3% from last week’s episode with “Takeover: In Your House” fallout, which drew 695,000 viewers.

NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time this week, including The Diamond Mine’s debut, Adam Cole’s return to the ring, Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise, the follow-up to Samoa Joe’s return, Franky Monet’s World Premiere Encore, plus NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the non-title main event.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 10.5% from last week’s 0.19 rating in the key demo.

This week’s NXT show drew the lowest viewership since the March 31 episode, which aired in the Wednesday timeslot up against AEW Dynamite, and the lowest key demo rating since the May 25 episode. This week’s viewership was down 4.3% from last week’s post-Takeover episode, while the 18-49 key demographic rating was down 10.5% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 15.4% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.5% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW in the Wednesday night timeslot.

The Cable Top 150 and viewership rankings are not available as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated with more NXT ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode