NJPW Planning To Have Fans In Attendance Soon, Jericho Files Trademark for “Rock of Jericho”

It was reported today that NJPW have started to lay the groundwork for fans to be in attendance for NJPW Strong tapings in the near future.

The show has existed for almost a full year, debuting on August 7th 2020 however that debut was held with no spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Radio, this will soon be a thing of the past with NJPW reportedly planning the arrival of fans “as soon as they can pull that off.”

Fightful reports that on June 18, Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term ‘The Rock of Jericho’, for entertainment services, specifically a program about music.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about music accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring music provided through radio, television, satellite, audio, video, or computer networks; Entertainment, namely, a continuing music show broadcast over radio, television, satellite, audio, video, and computer networks; Production of radio programs. FIRST USE: 20180521. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180521“