New NXT Great American Bash match

Jun 23, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the upcoming Great American Bash edition of NXT on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that MSK will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa at Great American Bash.

The match was officially announced on tonight’s show. Last week’s NXT saw Ciampa and Thatcher defeat The Grizzled Young Veterans. A pre-match backstage segment saw MSK exchange looks with Ciampa and Thatcher, who walked off with Nash Carter’s popcorn.

The NXT Great American Bash will take place on Tuesday, July 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

NXT Tag Team Titles Match
Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK (c)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

