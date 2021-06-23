Joey Janela Kicked Out Of School Board Meeting For Trolling With Anti-Mask Rant

Joey Janela got himself kicked out of a Seminole County school board meeting last night for what appeared to be trolling the people involved. Janela was at the meeting, where he ran into Drake Wuertz, and noted on Twitter that he was kicked out after five minutes. Janela’s interruption happens at the 2:10:25 mark. Wuertz also gave a speech at the meeting at the 1:44:10 mark.

It’s unknown if Janela is actually against masks, but it seems unlikely as he a video on Twitter which seems to parody those, like Wuertz, who have anti-mask and anti-vaccination beliefs. Then later when a fan of Jim Cornette posted that he thinks Janela is Q’Anon, Janela replied that his fans were ‘the dumbest.’