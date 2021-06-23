Early preview for next week’s NXT show

The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6.

Next week’s NXT show, which will be the go-home show for Great American Bash the following week, will feature a #1 contender’s Triple Threat to determine the next challengers for NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The three teams are Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

The winning team from the Triple Threat will advance to the Great American Bash to challenge LeRae and Hartwell.

A mixed tag team match has also been announced for next week’s NXT show. Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas will face Xia Li and Boa.

WWE has also announced that Cameron Grimes will return to action next Tuesday night. His opponent has not been announced.

WWE had advertised that the Grimes vs. Million Dollar Champion LA Knight feud would continue tonight, but they only aired a video package with Knight taunting Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. Grimes also appeared in a parking lot segment where he returned from checking up on DiBiase following last week’s attack by Knight. Ari Sterling cracked jokes on DiBiase, and that led to Grimes dropping him with a punch. Sterling vs. Grimes is possible for next week because of that segment.

We noted before how Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions MSK at the Great American Bash. There will be a Face-Off segment with those two teams next Tuesday night.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show. Below is the current line-up:

* Cameron Grimes returns to action

* Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas vs. Xia Li and Boa

* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. The winners will challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at Great American Bash

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will Face-Off with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK ahead of their Great American Bash match

* The final build for Great American Bash