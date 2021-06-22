Wrestle Week details from AXS TV

Impact Wrestling and AXS TV have announced that Wrestle Week will return in July as the lead-up to the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The Wrestle Week block of programming will begin on Monday, July 12 with The Good Brothers hosting a screening of Pulp Fiction. “Bad A$$ Movies with The Good Brothers: Pulp Fiction” will begin at 9pm ET that night.

Wrestle Week continues that Thursday at 8pm ET with the Slammiversary go-home edition of Impact. Then at 10pm ET will be the premiere of “Impact Wrestling: This Is Slammiversary,” which will serve as a preview for the pay-per-view, featuring sitdown interviews with Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, his challenger Sami Callihan, and more.

Saturday, July 7 at 3pm ET will feature the broadcast premiere of the Rebellion pay-per-view from April, which featured Omega winning the Impact World Title from Rich Swann. Wrestle Week will then continue that night at 7pm ET with an encore presentation of the “This Is Slammiversary” preview special.

The Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will then air that night, Saturday, July 17 at 8pm ET, from Skyway Studios in Nashville. Besides Callihan vs. Omega, matches made official as of this writing are Moose vs. Chris Sabin plus Ultimate X with X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and Petey Williams.

Stay tuned for more on Wrestle Week and the Slammiversary pay-per-view.