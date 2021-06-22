Tony Khan responds to criticism about investment in AEW’s video game division which Put the Company In the Red this year

AEW President Tony Khan started off by noting that he thought it was comical that anyone would try to spin a negative out of the news.

He noted that their $20 million investment into Epic Games “looks pretty smart now because it’s worth a lot more than that now.”

He continued, “It’s crazy because that’s going to be an even bigger investment that’s going to pay off huge. I have made this huge eight figure investment into video games, but we won’t see any revenue from that until 2022. That’s why it’s not going to pay off in 2021 on our books. We are going to deliver a great game for people next year and are going to make a ton of money. We’ll be very profitable on all things next year.”

Khan stated that the wrestling division is “significantly profitable” in addition to noting that is “pretty amazing for a startup that has had the level of investment that we have had and in the amount of time this has been going.