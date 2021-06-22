The Diamond Mine debuts in NXT

The Diamond Mine is now open for business in WWE NXT.

After weeks of mystery MMA-themed vignettes on NXT TV, The Diamond Mine debuted at the end of this week’s NXT show. The group includes Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust and Hideki Suzuki, with Malcolm Bivens as their manager.

Tonight’s main event saw Kyle O’Reilly defeat NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida in a non-title match. After the bout, Adam Cole tried to attack but O’Reilly brawled with him to ringside to build to their Great American Bash match on July 6. A man then attacked Kushida in the ring and beat him down, revealed to be Strong. Strong dominated Kushida as Rust and Suzuki watched from the apron.

Strong, Rust and Suzuki then stood together over Kushida as Bivens brought the NXT Cruiserweight Title belt into the ring, showing it to Strong and then laying it over Kushida. Bivens then introduced The Diamond Mine as fans booed them. NXT went off the air with Bivens, Strong, Rust and Suzuki standing tall together.

Strong disappeared from the storylines a few months ago during the end of The Undisputed Era, walking out and saying he was “done” with everything. Bivens had been managing Rust on NXT TV, but they haven’t been seen since the Battle Royal on the March 31 NXT show. Rust’s last singles match was a loss to Kushida on the February 17 show. Suzuki, a Japanese wrestling legend, was signed back in June of this year to work as a WWE Performance Center Coach. He was signed in the same WWE Performance Center Class that included Sarray, Grayson Waller (Matt Farrelly, Matty Wahlberg), and Stephanie De Landre.

Stay tuned for more on The Diamond Mine in NXT. Below are a few shots from tonight’s arrival: