Mickie James Announces In-Ring Appearance At NWA 73

Announced today on her official Instagram, Mickie James revealed that not only will she the executive producer of NWA’s EMPOWERRR Womens PPV on August 28th, but she will also be a part of NWA’s 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view event the following night, on August 29th, in an in-ring capacity:

“On the anniversary show, I am announcing that I am going to wrestle at NWA-73, and I am looking for an opponent, and so I want you [the audience], to tell Billy [Corgan] who you want to see me wrestle. Who wants to wrestle me at NWA 73? That is the big question.”