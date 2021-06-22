Jason Kincaid

Real Name:

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Born: Honolulu, Hawaii

Hometown: Oak Hill, West Virginia

Pro Debut: 2003

Trained By: Bart Batten, Brad Batten & Scotty McKeever

Finishing Move: Compassionate Release

Biography

– Jason is nicknamed The Gift, Vikingo & The Technical Wizard.

– May 21, 2004, Jason & Johnny Blast challenged The Sinnerfolds (Big Daddy Gordy & Eric Steel) for the WOW Tag Team Titles.

– September 4th, Jason lost to Eric Steel in the first round of the WOW Whitesville Lottery Tournament.

– March 4, 2015, The New Age Punishers (Jason & TJ Phillips) challenged The American Idols (Chris Vega & Brett Sharp) for the WOW Tag Team Titles.

– April 8th, The New Age Punishers defeated The American Idols to win the WOW Tag Team Titles in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

– April 22nd, The New Age Punishers defeated The American Idols in a Titles vs. Hair match.

– April 29th, The New Age Punishers retained the titles against Eric Steel & Phil Anderson.

– May 13th, The New Age Punishers lost the titles to The American Idols in a Blindfold match.

– June 11th, The New Age Punishers defeated The American Idols in a Ladder match to win the West Virginia Tag Team Titles.

– July 2nd, The New Age Punishers lost the titles to The Northeastern Express in a 4-Way.

– July 4th, The New Age Punishers defeated Affirmative Action in a Ladder match at the WOW Lincoln County 4th of July Celebration.

– December 2, 2006, Jason lost the AWA West Virginia Shooting Star Title to Jesse Ortega.

– February 14, 2007, Jason lost to JV Insanity at CCW Valentine’s Day Massacre ’07.

– June 15, 2008, Jason & Ritchie Acevedo challenged Diablo Jr. & Johnny Blast for the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

– June 28th, Jason won a 3-Way on NWA Mountain State Wrestling.

– July 6th, Jason challenged The Spoiler for the NWA Mountain State Television Title.

– July 11th, Jason challenged The Maestro for the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

– July 19th, Jason challenged The Maestro for the title in a Dog Collar match.

– July 25th, Jason challenged The Maestro for the title.

– July 26th, Jason challenged The Maestro in a Chain match for the title.

– August 9th, Jason defeated The Maestro to win the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

– September 27th, Jason retained the title against Bruiser Graham.

– October 18th, Jason retained the title against Billy Lit.

– October 25th, Jason & Johnny Blast defeated Kris King & Diablo Jr. on NWA MSW TV.

– November 14th, Jason defended the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Heavyweight Title against Eli Rose.

– November 15th, Jason retained the title against Billy Lit.

– January 9, 2009, Jason challenged Robbie Cassidy for the CWA National Heavyweight Title.

– January 24th, Jason & Sparrow challenged Flav & Marshall Scott for the IPW Tag Team Titles.

– January 30th, Jason challenged Nick Hammonds for the CWA Television Title.

– February 20th, Jason retained the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Heavyweight Title against Ricky Shane.

– February 28th, Jason lost to Robbie Cassidy in the first round of the CWA Best of the Best ’09 Tournament.

– March 21st, Jason defeated Sigmon at the CWA 5th Anniversary Event.

– April 18th, Jason defeated Cody Ices at CWA Double or Nothing.

– May 6th, Jason lost to Eric Darkstorm at IWA East Coast Let’s See How This Goes.

– May 30th, Jason defeated Cody Ices in a I Quit match at CWA Collision Course 5.

– June 13th, OMF (Jason & Chris Richards) defeated Cody Ices & Bryan Wayne at CWA Summer Bash ’09.

– September 12th, OMF defeated The Party Boys (Keith Knox & Wayne Adkins) for the CWA World Tag Team Titles.

– October 3rd, OMF defeated Chase Owens & Tony Givens at CWA Fire on the Mountain 2.

– November 6th, Jason & Eric Darkstorm lost to Trik Nasty & TJ Phillips at the IWA East Coast Legacy of Brutality – Five Year Anniversary Show.

– November 14th, Jason & Kole Layton King lost to Chase Owens & Chris Richards in the CWA Battle Bowl ’09.

– January 23, 2010, OMF defeated Ricky Morton & Keith Knox to retain the CWA Tag Team Titles.

– January 30th, Jason defeated CO Hustler to win the OHW Heavyweight Title.

– March 6th, OMF defeated Ricky Morton & Tony Givens to retain the CWA World Tag Team Titles.

– March 15th, Jason lost the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Heavyweight Title to The Maestro.

– March 17th, Jason defeated Aaron Draven at the IWA East Coast St. Patrick’s Day Massacre.

– May 22nd, Jason, Alyx Winters, Chris Richards, Kole Layton King & Sigmon lost to Chase Owens, Keith Knox, Tony Givens, Robbie Cassidy & Nick Hammonds in a War Games match at CWA Collision Course 6.

– June 18th, Jason challenged King Richard for the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

– June 19th, Jason lost a Last Man Standing match to Tony Givens.

– September 11th, Jason challenged Chance Prophet for the NWA DAWG Pound Heavyweight Title.

– October 1st, Jason challenged Chris Taylor for the NWA East Heavyweight Title.

– October 2nd, Jason lost to TJ Phillips at Remix Pro Throw Down for the Pound II: Are You Afraid of the Bark?

– November 19th, Jason competed in a 3-Way for the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

– November 20th, Jason competed in a Gauntlet for the IPW Title.

– November 27th, Jason & Anthony Draven defended the IPW Tag Team Titles against Ugly & Justin Decent.

– December 4th, Jason challenged The Maestro in a Lumberjack match for the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Heavyweight Title.

– February 24, 2011, Jason lost to Ricky Morton on NWA Smoky Mountain TV.

– March 12th, Jason lost the OHW Heavyweight Title in a Ladder match to Zac Vincent.

– April 1st, Jason competed in the final 6-Way Elimination of the NWA Smoky Mountain Cup ’11.

– May 21st, Jason defeated Jeff Mayhem at NWA Premier Reckless Intent.

– June 25th, Jason defeated Smokey C at APWA Justice 4 All.

– July 9th, Jason challenged Chance Prophet for the NWA National Heavyweight Title.

– July 12th, Jason challenged Chris Hero for the IWA East Coast Heavyweight Title.

– July 30th, Jason & Smokey C lost to Matt Conard & Terry Ring in the semi-finals of the APWA Summer Tag Team Grand Prix ’11.

– August 4th, Jason defeated Kyle O’Reilly at NWA Smoky Mountain The Big One.

– September 10th, Jason defeated Menace at NWA Smoky Mountain Encore.

– September 24th, Jason & Smokey C retained the APWA Tag Team Titles against Legit Dynamite (Derik Billings & Bryan Kyle).

– October 8th, Jason defeated Jimmy Jacobs at Remix Pro Throw Down for the Pound 4: Warned.

– October 20th, Jason defeated Wayne Adkins at NWA Smoky Mountain Thursday Night Thriller.

– November 8th, Jason challenged Necro Butcher for the IWA East Coast Heavyweight Title.

– November 10th, Jason defeated Keith Knox for the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title.

– November 12th, Jason lost to Christian York at APWA Saturday Night eXplosion.

– November 19th, Jason defeated Zac Vincent to retain the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title.

– December 3rd, Jason lost to Zac Vincent in the first round of the APWA 3rd Annual Holiday Grand Prix.

– January 1, 2012, Jason defeated Johnny Gargano at APWA New Year’s Nightmare.

– January 6th, Jason defended the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title against Chase Owens.

– January 14th, THC (Jason & Smokey C) lost the APWA Tag Team Titles to Irish Airborne (Dave Crist & Jake Crist).

– February 18th, Jason retained the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title against Shawn Shultz.

– February 25th, Jason defended the title against Robert Roma.

– February 26th, Jason retained the title against Matt Conard.

– March 2nd, Jason & Eric Darkstorm challenged Ricky Shane & Billy Lit for the NWA Mountain State Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

– March 30th, Jason competed in the final 6-Way Elimination of the NWA Smoky Mountain Cup ’12.

– April 6th, Jason challenged Shaun Tempers for the NWA North American Heavyweight Title.

– April 22nd, Dark Gift (Jason & Eric Darkstorm) defended the NWA Mountain State Tag Team Titles against Legit Dynamite.

– April 27th, Jason challenged Onyx for the APWA Heavyweight Title.

– May 4th, Jason defeated Zac Vincent at IWA East Coast Need to Bleed ’12.

– June 2nd, Jason & Mikey lost to Jimmy Nutts & Joseph Brooks at APWA Moonstruck Madness.

– September 15th, Kincaid competed against X-Cal for the TCW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– September 29th, Jason lost to Rex Lawless at IWA East Coast Worlds Collide.

– October 6th, Jason challenged Adam Pearce for the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

– October 12th, Jason retained the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title against Zac Vincent.

– October 13th, Jason would defend the title against Alyx Winters.

– October 20th, Kincaid retained the TCW Junior Heavyweight Title against Sigmon in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– November 2nd, Jason competed in a 9-Way Elimination for the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title.

– November 3rd, Jason defeated Shane Mercer at PWF Declaration of War.

– November 10th, Jason lost to Bobby Shields at PCW A Night to Remember VI.

– November 17th, Jason lost to Aaron Williams at RCW Uncivil War ’12.

– November 24th, Jason retained the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title against Alyx Winters.

– December 8th, Kincaid retained the TCW Junior Heavyweight Title against Barrett Brown.

– January 12, 2013, Jason defeated Vordell Walker to retain the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title.

– March 2nd, Jason competed in a 5-Way Scramble at PWF Dream Night.

– March 23rd, Jason defeated Sigmon in a Steel Cage to retain the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title.

– March 30th, Kincaid lost the TCW Junior Heavyweight Title to John Saxon.

– April 13th, Kincaid defeated John Saxon to win back the title.

– April 15th, Kincaid defeated Brian Kendrick to retain the title.

– April 26th, Kincaid lost to Sigmon in the first round of the NWA Smoky Mountain Cup ’13.

– April 27th, Jason defeated Adam Pearce at Remix Pro Throwdown for the Pound 7.

– May 4th, Jason defeated Menace at PWF Annihilation.

– May 18th, Jason defeated Sigmon in a Smoky Mountain Street Fight to retain the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title.

– June 1st, Kincaid lost the TCW Junior Heavyweight Title to John Saxon.

– June 29th, Kincaid defeated Wolfie D to retain the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title.

– July 19th, Jason challenged Smokey C for the Mega Pro Appalachian Title.

– August 10th, Jason defeated Chase Owens to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– October 18th, Jason would lose the title to Chase Owens.

– November 8th, Jason challenged Jordan Kage for the PWF Heavyweight Title.

– November 29th, Jason lost to Shane Douglas in the finals of the Mega Pro Extreme Tournament.

– December 21st, Jason defeated Jacob Black at CCW Silent Night Bloody Night.

– January 4, 2014, Jason retained the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title against Jordan Kage.

– February 8th, Jason defeated Jimmy Nutts at Remix Pro Supernatural.

– February 14th, Jason won a triple turmoil match to win both the NWA Southern Television & NWA Southern Heavyweight Titles.

– March 7th, Jason defended the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title against Lance Hoyt.

– March 8th, Jason defeated Paul White at PCW Relentless.

– April 11th, Jason defended the NWA Southern Heavyweight Title against Eric Darkstorm.

– April 18th, Jason lost the title to Lance Erikson.

– April 19th, Jason won a 6-Way Elimination to win the NWA Smoky Mountain Cup ’14.

– April 27th, Jason lost to BJ Whitmer at HWA Made for TV.

– May 7th, Jason lost to Chris Hero in the first round of the CWE Elite 8 Tournament.

– June 24th, Jason lost to Jake Crist at IWA East Coast Pondo’s Birthday Bash 2.

– June 28th, Jason defeated Mario Crivello for the PGP Cutting Edge Title.

– August 16th, Jason defeated Damien Wayne to retain the NWA Smoky Mountain Heavyweight Title.

– September 6th, Jason defeated Facade to win the Mega Pro Appalachian Tournament.

– October 17th, Jason competed in a 4-Way for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 14th, Jason would win the PCW 8th Annual DOA Memorial Cup Revolution Royal Rumble.

– November 22nd, Jason & Chase Owens lost to The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards) at NWA Smoky Mountain Untouchable.

– December 27th, Jason challenged Rob Conway for the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

– January 17, 2015, Jason defeated Chris Richards in a Steel Cage match to retain the NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Title.

– January 24th, Jason & Matt Conard defeated Ken Dixon & G-Fed to win the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– February 7th, Jason lost to Jack Pollock at VCW February Freeze ’15.

– March 21st, Jason defeated Corey Hollis to win the ECWA 19th Annual Super 8 Tournament.

– April 4th, Jason won a 3-Way at VOW West Virginia Warfare.

– April 11th, Jason & Matt Conard retained the PCW Tag Team Titles against Country Strong (Ken Dixon & Hoss Hagood).

– April 17th, Jason competed in the final 6-Way of the NWA Smoky Mountain Cup ’15.

– April 24th, Jason lost to Tyler Colton in the semi-finals of the CWE Elite 8 Tournament.

– May 9th, Jason defended the NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Title against John Morrison.

– May 24th, Jason defeated Brandon Scott at AML Live to Win ’15.

– June 12th, Jason defended the NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Title in a 3-Way.

– June 27th, Jason & Matt Conard defended the PCW Tag Team Titles against The Dixon Line Security (Joe Keys & Rob Locke).

– August 8th, Jason retained the title against Matt Sydal.

– August 29th, Jason competed in a 3-Way for the CWE Title.

– August 30th, Jason challenged Caprice Coleman for the AML Title.

– September 18th, Jason lost to Chase Owens on the TNA Road to Bound for Glory Tour.

– September 27th, Jason defeated Shane Strickland at AML Dog Eat Dog.

– November 21st, Jason defeated Ray Rowe to retain the NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Title.

– December 19th, Jason defeated Nick Hammonds in a Cabal Christmas Cage match to retain the NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Title.

– January 9, 2016, Jason lost to Lio Rush in the first round of the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’16.

– January 30th, Jason defeated Tommy Dreamer to win the vacant MVW Heavyweight Title.

– February 27th, Jason competed in the first round 3-Way of the IWA East Coast Zero G Crown ’16.

– March 24th, Jason retained the NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Title against Chase Owens.

– April 8th, Jason & Adam Page lost to Colby Corino & Joseph Black at PWF WrestleBowl Embers.

– April 11th, Jason challenged Greg Anthony for the NWA National Heavyweight Title.

– April 16th, Jason competed in the final 6-Way of the NWA Smoky Mountain Cup ’16.

– April 23rd, Jason lost to John Skyler in the semi-finals of the ECWA 20th Annual Super 8 Tournament.

– May 27th, Jason defeated Silas Young to win the CWE Elite 8 Tournament.

– June 25th, Jason lost to Donovan Dijak on ROH TV.

– July 16th, Jason competed in the final 6-Way Elimination of the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XVI.

– July 23rd, Jason challenged Azrieal for the ECWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title.

– July 30th, Jason & Raphael King lost a Extreme Rules match to New Jack & Tommy Dreamer at MVW Justice for All.

– August 5th, The Forgiven (Jason & Matt Conard) defeated The Dirty Playas (Sonjay Dutt & Dirty Money) to retain the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– August 12th, Jason won a Battle Royal at WCPBTW The Gathering: Night of the Living Legends.

– August 13th, Jason defeated Matt Cross at PCW Battle of the Beards.

– September 17th, The Forgiven lost the PCW Tag Team Titles to The Dirty Playas.

– September 30th, Jason competed in a 4-Way TLC match for the CWE Title.

– October 1st, Jason, Shaheem Ali & Leon St. Giovanni lost to The Cabinet (Caprice Coleman, Kenny King & Rhett Titus) in the first round of the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title Tournament.

– October 15th, Jason lost to Nathan Cruz at EVOLVE 70.

– October 16th, Jason lost to Tracy Williams at EVOLVE 71.

– October 22nd, Jason challenged Fred Yehi for the FIP World Heavyweight Title.

– October 29th, Jason defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Steel Cage to retain the MVW Heavyweight Title.

– November 6th, Jason competed in a 7-Way Scramble for the Lucha Premier Title.

– November 12th, Jason lost to Fred Yehi at EVOLVE 72.

– November 13th, Jason defeated Icarus at EVOLVE 73.

– November 25th, Jason lost the MVW Heavyweight Title to Kevin Kross.

– November 26th, Jason competed in the WrestleCade 3rd Annual George South Battle Royal.

– January 27, 2017, Jason defeated DUSTIN at EVOLVE 76.

– January 28th, Jason & Sammy Guevara lost to Catch Point (Jaka & Chris Dickinson) at EVOLVE 77.

– February 17th, Jason lost to Matt Riddle at AAW The Art of War ’17.

– February 19th, Jason won a 4-Way to win the vacant Crown of Glory Title.

– February 24th, Jason lost to Ethan Page at EVOLVE 78.

– February 25th, Jason lost to ACH at EVOLVE 79.

– March 19th, Jason competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the vacant PCW Title.

– March 25th, Jason lost to Darius Lockhart at AML Never Enough.

– March 30th, Jason competed in a 3-Way at EVOLVE 80.

– March 31st, Jason, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory lost to Catch Point (Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka) at EVOLVE 81.

– May 6th, Jason challenged Paul Puertorico for the WFC Hometown Heroes Title.

– May 7th, Jason lost the Crown of Glory Title to Myron Reed.

– May 20th, Jason lost to Fred Yehi at EVOLVE 84.

– May 21st, Jason & Austin Theory challenged Catch Point (Jaka & Chris Dickinson) for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– May 26th, Jason lost to AR Fox at FIP Accelerate ’17.

– May 27th, Jason defeated Fred Yehi to win the Style Battle #4.

– June 2nd, Jason won a 3-Way at MVW Hostile Takeover.

– June 3rd, Jason defeated Kevin Kross for the MVW Heavyweight Title.

– June 4th, Jason defended the title against Raphael King.

– June 24th, Jason lost to Tracy Williams at EVOLVE 86.

– June 25th, Jason lost to Timothy Thatcher at EVOLVE 87.

– July 1st, Jason lost to Dezmond Xavier in the first round of the Legacy Wrestling PRIME 1 Tournament.

– July 8th, Jason defeated Caleb Konley at EVOLVE 88.

– July 9th, Jason defeated Jon Davis at EVOLVE 89.

– July 16th, Jason retained the MVW Heavyweight Title against Aaron Epic.

– August 5th, Jason lost to Joey Lynch in the second round of the Scenic City Invitational Tournament ’17.

– August 11th, Jason lost to Austin Theory at EVOLVE 90.

– August 12th, Jason & Fred Yehi challenged Anthony Henry & James Drake for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– September 22nd, Jason lost to Zack Sabre Jr. at EVOLVE 92.

– September 23rd, Jason defeated Anthony Henry at EVOLVE 93.

– October 14th, Jason lost to Chris Dickinson at EVOLVE 94.

– October 15th, Jason lost to Austin Theory at EVOLVE 95.

– October 20th, Jason competed in a 3-Way at the PWE 7th Anniversary Show.

– October 22nd, Jason defeated Anthony Henry at WW 2.

– November 10th, Jason competed in the 3-Way semi-final of the PWF PRIMUS Tournament.

– November 17th, Jason & Chance Prophet defeated Sports Entertainment Xpress (Eric Steel & Kevin Tyler) at the Mega Pro 16th Anniversary Event.

– November 24th, Jason lost the MVW Heavyweight Title to Chet Sterling in a 4-Way.

– November 25th, Jason, PJ Black & Willie Mack lost to Juventud Guerrera, Super Crazy & Caleb Konley at the WrestleCade SuperShow.

– January 6, 2018, Jason challenged Ron Mathis for the PCW Title.

– January 13th, Jason won a 4-Way at EVOLVE 98.

– February 17th, Jason competed in a 3-Way at EVOLVE 100.

– February 23rd, Jason defeated Johnny Justice to win the AWA Supreme Heavyweight Title.

– March 10th, Jason competed in a 4-Way for the MAW Heavyweight Title.

– April 5th, Jason lost to Fabian Aichner in the first round of the WWE NXT North American Title Invitational.

– April 6th, Jason competed in a 4-Way at EVOLVE 103.

– April 7th, Jason lost to Anthony Henry in the first round of the Style Battle #9.

– April 29th, Jason & Mizuki Watase won a 3-Way at DDT Max Bump ’18.

– May 1st, Jason, Mizuki Watase & Shigehiro Irie lost to Yuki Ueno, Makoto Oishi & Keisuke Ishii on DDT Live! Maji Manji #3.

– May 9th, Jason & Mizuki Watase defeated Tomoya Hirata & Baliyan Akki at DDT DNA 44.

– May 19th, Jason defeated Shinichiro Tominaga at DDT Ganbare Pro I Have Never Seen ’18.

– May 22nd, Jason lost to Kota Umeda on DDT Live! Maji Manji #5.

– June 1st, Jason defeated Daniel Richards for the Mega Pro Title.

– June 23rd, Jason lost the title to Eric Darkstorm in a Best Two Out of Three Falls matchup.

– June 29th, Jason lost the AWA Supreme Heavyweight Title to Yukon Mike.

– June 30th, Jason challenged Patrick Hayes for the Fight Society Title.

– July 22nd, RENEGADES (Jason, Facade, Sammy Guevara & Mizuki Watase) defeated Kazusada Higuchi, Keisuke Ishii & Shuten Doji (Yukio Sakaguchi & Masahiro Takanishi) at DDT Summer Vacation ’18.

– July 31st, Jason lost to Daisuke Sasaki in the first round of the King of DDT ’18.

– August 5th, RENEGADES (Jason & Mizuki Watase) lost to Naomi Kingdom (Keisuke Okuda & Naomi Yoshimura) at DDT Beer Garden Fight ’18.

– August 30thz Jason defeated Will Huckaby at the XMCW Super Show 4.

– September 7th, Jason & Facade defeated Joe Gacy & Steve Pena at EVOLVE 112.

– September 8th, Jason competed in a 6-Way at EVOLVE 113.

– September 15th, Jason competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Remix Pro Heavyweight Title.

– October 2nd, RENEGADES defeated Yuki Ueno & Keisuke Ishii on DDT Live! Maji Manji #19.

– October 10th, Jason & Michael Wolf defeated ALL OUT (Shunma Katsumata & Yuki Ino) on DDT Live! Maji Manji #20.

– October 14th, RENEGADES lost to Moonlight Express (MAO & Mike Bailey) at DDT Utan Festa ’18.

– November 2nd, Jason defeated Joe Keys at PCW Crimson Harvest 3.

– November 3rd, Jason lost to Dirty Money at PCW A Night to Remember XII.

– November 9th, Jason competed in a 4-Way at EVOLVE 115.

– November 10th, Jason lost to Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 116.

– November 24th, Jason competed in a 6-Way Ladder match for the AML Title.

– November 30th, Jason competed in the 3-Way semi-final of the PWF PRIMUS ’18 Tournament.

– December 1st, Jason defeated Chris Richards at IPW Seasons Beatings ’18.

– December 14th, Jason defeated Zodiak at Crux So Much for the Afterglow.

– January 19, 2019, Jason lost to Masahiro Takanishi at DDT Still Does Not Know Gunma ’19.

– January 27th, Jason & Antonio Honda lost to Space Monkey & Akito at DDT Sweet Dreams ’19.

– February 17th, Jason, Naomi Yoshimura & Antonio Honda lost to Yuki Ueno & ALL OUT at Judgement ’19 – DDT 22nd Anniversary Show.

– March 10th, Jason & Facade defeated Rich Swann & Myron Reed at NGW Don’t Call it a Comeback 2.

– March 15th, Jason won a 3-Way at the IWA Mid-South 900th Show.

– March 30th, Jason defeated Laredo Kid for the MAW Heavyweight Title.

– April 4th, RENEGADES (Jason & Shigehiro Irie) competed in a 3-Way at DDT Is Coming to America.

– April 11th, Jason competed in a 5-Way for the IWA Mid-South Junior Heavyweight Title.

– April 19th, Jason competed in the final 4-Way of the Resolute 2nd Annual Shane Smalls Memorial Cup.

– April 20th, Jason competed in a 4-Way for the Remix Pro RIOT Title.

– May 25th, The Renegades of Flight (Jason & Facade) defeated The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy) to win the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Invitational.

– May 30th, Jason lost to Michael Elgin at IWA Mid-South The Dirty.

– June 2nd, Jason competed in the final 4-Way Elimination of Smash, The Northern Tournament ’19.

– June 8th, Jason lost the MAW Heavyweight Title to Kano.

– June 13th, Jason defeated Blake Christian at IWA Mid-South Summertime Blues Baby.

– June 15th, Jason & Cosmos competed in a 3-Way for the IPW United States Tag Team Titles.

– July 4th, Jason challenged TJ Phillips for the RSW Title.

– July 12th, Jason challenged Eric Darkstorm for the AIWF World Heavyweight Title.

– August 15th, Jason won a Pick Your Poison 4-Way at IWA Mid-South Life’s Not Fair.

– August 22nd, Jason, Blake Christian & Lukas Jacobs defeated Aaron Williams, Adam Slade, Logan James & Sage Philips to win the total elimination IWA Mid-South Dodgebrawl.

– August 29th, Jason defeated Larry D at IWA Mid-South No Retreat No Surrender ’19.

– September 13th, Jason lost to Aaron Williams in the semi-finals of the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’19.

– September 20th, Jason competed in a 4-Way for the KFW Title.

– October 10th, Jason competed in a 3-Way at the IWA Mid-South 23rd Anniversary Show.

– October 19th, Jason lost to Shawn Spears at the IWA East Coast Perfect10n – 15th Anniversary Show.

– October 24th, Jason competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Lucha Pittsburgh WrestleRex III.

– November 15th, Jason lost to Nick Nero at the Mega Pro 18th Anniversary Bash.

– November 18th, Jason challenged Juventud Guerrera for the CWE Canadian Unified Junior Heavyweight Title.

– November 23rd, Jason lost to Brian Johnson in the quarter finals of the CWE Elite 8 Tournament ’19.

– November 29th, Jason competed in a 3-Way for the ASW Heavyweight Title.

– November 30th, Jason, Matt Cross & Ethan Page defeated Daga, Matthew Justice & Andrew Everett at WrestleCade ’19.

– December 6th, Jason challenged Willy Brewer for the Resolute Undisputed Title.

– December 8th, The Forgiven defeated The McClouds (Evan & Kyle McCloud) at PCW Starr Clash.

– December 13th, Jason defeated Angus Barnett at Supreme Victory Lane ’19.

– January 1, 2020, Jason lost to Dustin Alexander in the finals of the RSW Holiday Grand Prix ’20.

– January 11th, Jason defeated Matt Conard at RSW Rage in the Cage.

– January 17th, Jason challenged Angus Barnett for the Supreme Mid-America Heavyweight Title.

– February 14th, Jason challenged Rocky Rage in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match for the ICS Grand Title.

– September 5th, Jason defeated Victor Andrews at RWC Remix ’20.

– September 26th, Jason lost to Mance Warner at IWA Mid-South Circle City Showdown.

– October 23rd, Jason defeated TJ Perkins at KFW Black Harvest 14.

– May 29, 2021, Jason competed in a 6-Way VIP Fast Pass Ladder match at IPW Collision Course ’21.