6/22/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Tazz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Rex Lawless

2. Brian Pillman Jr. (w/Griff Garrison and Julia Hart) defeated Bear Bronson

3. Brian Cage defeated Chandler Hopkins

4. Diamante defeated Ashley D’Amboise

5. Colt Cabana defeated Kit Sackett

6. Chuck Taylor (w/Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, and Trent?) defeated Dan Barry

7. Abadon defeated Ashley Vox

8. Griff Garrison (w/Julia Hart) defeated Marko Stunt

9. The Bunny (w/The Blade) defeated Reka Tehaka

10. Stu Grayson defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)