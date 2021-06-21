WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will feature fallout from Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but the first real build for Money In the Bank should begin. That pay-per-view will take place on July 18.

It will be interesting to see if WWE Champion Bobby Lashley gets an idea of his next challenger on tonight’s show, and if he celebrates his Hell In a Cell win over Drew McIntyre.

The Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley feud should also continue tonight as their match at Hell In a Cell ended with Flair winning via DQ.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.