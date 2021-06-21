Updated card for WWE Money in the Bank after tonight’s Raw

Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was also announced.

In other news for Money In the Bank, tonight’s RAW saw Riddle defeat Drew McIntyre to qualify, while John Morrison defeated Randy Orton to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Two more Superstars also qualified for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match as Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, while Asuka and Naomi defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop to qualify.

As noted, next week’s RAW will feature a Second Chance Triple Threat Qualifier with Orton vs. McIntyre vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles, who lost a qualifier to Ricochet earlier in the show.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated announced card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre or RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. 4 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. 4 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)