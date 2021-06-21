Spoilers: Top NXT wrestlers compete on tonight’s WWE Main Event taping

WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode, featuring WWE NXT Superstars:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin. Scarlett was not with Kross. Kross did have his NXT Title belt

* NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed defeated Drew Gulak. Reed did have his NXT North American Title belt

Below are a few photos from the taping: