Drew McIntyre posts photos of his back welts from Hell In a Cell

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell loss to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and thanked everyone for their support.

McIntyre posted some graphic photos that show welts on his back from the brutal Hell In a Cell main event, which included the use of tables, chairs, kendo sticks, and the steel of the Cell. He also commented on how he wanted fans to see him as WWE Champion in person when the company returns to touring next month. McIntyre has held the WWE Title twice during the COVID-19 pandemic, but never in front of an actual crowd.

“It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support. #HIAC,” he wrote.

Lashley taunted McIntyre with a post-show tweet, using the “Michael Jordan crying” meme.

“You mad???? Back of the line @DMcIntyreWWE!! #AndStill #HIAC,” Lashley wrote.

Per the stipulation on the match, McIntyre can no longer challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for McIntyre and Lashley as we go to SummerSlam, but we will keep you updated. You can see their full tweets below: