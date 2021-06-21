Cesar Duran
Real Name: Luis Fernandez-Gil
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 132 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 1
Hometown: Spain
Resides: Los Angeles, California
Pro Debut: September 6, 2014
Biography
– Luis holds a black belt in judo.
– Luis is a actor and wrestling personality. He has starred in numerous television shows and films.
– 2014, Luis would make his wrestling debut by portraying Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground. He would also portray the character of his father Antonio Cueto before the collapse of the promotion.
– May 5, 2021, Luis would debut on MLW Fusion as Cesar Duran, the authority figure for Azteca Underground.