Cesar Duran

Real Name: Luis Fernandez-Gil

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 132 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 1

Hometown: Spain

Resides: Los Angeles, California

Pro Debut: September 6, 2014

Biography

– Luis holds a black belt in judo.

– Luis is a actor and wrestling personality. He has starred in numerous television shows and films.

– 2014, Luis would make his wrestling debut by portraying Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground. He would also portray the character of his father Antonio Cueto before the collapse of the promotion.

– May 5, 2021, Luis would debut on MLW Fusion as Cesar Duran, the authority figure for Azteca Underground.