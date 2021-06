6/21/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) defeated Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

2. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Delmi Exo

3. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Baron Black and Tamilian Vaneesh

4. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Bums R Us (Milo Beasley and Raymond Beasley)

5. Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent?) defeated Renee Michelle

6. Matt Hardy (w/Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Jack Evans, Marq Quen, The Blade, and The Bunny) defeated Jora Johl

7. The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears and Wardlow) defeated Kal Herro and Ryzon (via referee stoppage)

8. Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Darien Bengston

9. Jade Cargill (w/Mark Sterling) defeated Robyn Renegade

10. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales

11. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) defeated Cezar Bononi (w/JD Drake, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth)

12. Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal) defeated Jack Evans (w/Angelico and Matt Hardy)