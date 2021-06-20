WWE to hold its last pay-per-view in the ThunderDome

After 11 shows, WWE will hold it’s final pay-per-view inside the ThunderDome tonight as starting from next month, WWE hits the road as things start getting back to normality following the coronavirus pandemic.

The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando made its debut in August 2020 and that location hosted SummerSlam, Payback, Clash of Champions, Hell In A Cell, and Survivor Series.

The ThunderDome then moved to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg where TLC, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and Fastlane were held.

WrestleMania was the first WWE pay-per-view in front of fans and out of behind closed doors but WWE went back to the ThunderDome setup, now inside the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa where Backlash took place and tonight’s Hell In A Cell is being held.

Money In The Bank next month will be the first show – apart from the one-off Mania – since Elimination Chamber in March 2020 that a WWE pay-per-view will be held in front of a paying audience.

The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will get that honor on July 18 where only under 350 tickets remain available.