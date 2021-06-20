WWE Hell In A Cell card for tonight

Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro