Update on the WWE Hell In a Cell Pre-show, more on tonight’s card

Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show will feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya in singles action against Mandy Rose.

Natalya and partner Tamina Snuka have been feuding with Rose and her partner Dana Brooke for a few weeks now. The two teams brawled on last week’s RAW.

It was reported by PWInsider that tonight’s pay-per-view will be headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, inside the Cell, which was expected. Current plans call for the pay-per-view to open with Bayley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, also inside the Cell.

Stay tuned for live WWE Hell In a Cell coverage at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Here is the updated card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

Kickoff Pre-show

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Mandy Rose