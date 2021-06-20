Tony Khan says he shot down idea of video wall for Dynamite during pandemic

Discussing the return of AEW on the road with UPI, Tony Khan talked about shooting down the idea of having a video wall similar to what WWE did with the ThunderDome at the height of the pandemic last year.

The AEW President said that he was pushed to go for it but he always resisted the idea as it wasn’t something he wanted to do. Khan mentioned that it was a fine idea and WWE rolled with it and respects the decision, but he wanted to find a way to do shows differently.

“And the fans at Daily’s Place supported us. We built like a wrestling territory having a weekly audience. I’m really proud of that,” Khan said.

AEW allowed fans at The Daily’s Place several months ago, spacing them out in pods with full coronavirus safety measures in place. The company also beat WWE to the punch when it comes to touring and will be returning on the road on July 7 with the Road Rager episode of Dynamite from Miami.