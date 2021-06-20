ROH TV #509

Ring of Honor television comes to you from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman

Ring Announcer: Bobby Cruise

Host/Interviewer: Quinn McKay

Officials: Todd Sinclair & Joe Mandak

Our host Quinn McKay runs down the tournament for Survival of the Fittest as she mentions the competitors that has moved on as tonight Bandido vs. Bateman will be included in that tournament.

June 22nd, ROH Week by Week will air on YouTube as it’ll be Rhett Titus vs. Danhausen, so don’t forget to check out that great matchup.

Both competitors, Bateman & Bandido cut promos before their matchup.

Match #1: Bandido defeated Bateman with the 21 Plex for the pinfall to qualify in the Survival of the Fittest. After the match we hear a familiar theme song as Vincent appears. He grabs the mic and says I would never lie to you like the rest of this society has so that’s why I gave you this chance but now I realize what’s become the most important to me, man! And that’s the Ring of Honor World championship but you failed me. But you didn’t fail yourself so consider this like your righteous rebirth man! Death is the greatest form of love. Bateman opens his arms up to accept it as Vita VonStarr Lou Thesz presses him and chokes him out and then Dutch picks him up to slam him down.

July 11th will be the return of The Best in the World and the return of fans as ROH will be back in full affect. So please purchase your tickets or order the event on FITE TV or Honor Club.

Danhausen & Rhett Titus cut promos on their matchup that’ll go down on Week by Week on June 22nd.

A recap of EC3 & Flip Gordon defeating the Briscoes a few weeks ago as EC3 has been very unhappy with Gordon. Jay & Mark Briscoe cut a promo and blame one another as a family member cuts in to tell them that the only way this’ll be right is the old school way, a fight on the farm. So two weeks from now we’ll see Jay & Mark Briscoe going at it in a Fight on the Farm matchup.

Match #2: Tony Deppen retained the ROH World Television Title against Dragon Lee & Tracy Williams.