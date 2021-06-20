Lee Moriarty

Real Name: Julian Moriarty

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Brandon K & Dean Radford

Finishing Move: Joint Custody

Biography

– Lee is nicknamed the Apex of Combat. He’s also been known as Genkai (IWTV).

– December 5, 2015, The Order (Lee & Ganon Jones Jr.) defeated The Enforcers (Maxx Daniels & Crusher Hansen) for the PWX Tag Team Titles.

– December 19th, Lee defeated Shinya Ishida at PWX Golden Ticket.

– January 16, 2016, The Order defended the PWX Tag Team Titles against Martial Law (Ego & Drake Braddock).

– January 30th, The Order retained the titles against Shawn Phoenix & Cassidy Stone.

– February 20th, The Order (Lee, Samuel Adams & Dirk Ciglar) defeated Jack Pollock & Martial Law at PWX February Fury ’16.

– March 5th, Lee defeated Sonny Vice at PWX March Madness.

– March 19th, Lee lost to Cassidy Stone in the semi-finals of the AIWF Krazy 8 ’16.

– April 2nd, Lee lost to Ace Austin at WXW C4 Gold Rush Rumble 2.

– April 9th, Lee would win & lose the PWX Heavyweight Title at PWX When Worlds Collide ’16.

– May 7th, Lee lost to Drake Braddock at PWX Ring of Fire ’16.

– May 21st, Lee defeated Jack Pollock for the PWX Three Rivers Title.

– June 11th, The Order lost the PWX Tag Team Titles to The Resurrection (Shawn Phoenix & Ron Hunt).

– December 3rd, The Order lost to Dennis Gregory & Chris Taylor at PWX Aftermath.

– December 17th, Lee challenged Ryan Reign for the PWX Television Title.

– January 7, 2017, The Order lost to Dennis Gregory & Bill Collier at PWX New Year’s Knockout ’17.

– January 21st, Lee lost to Brandon K at PWX Stay Tuned.

– February 18th, Lee defeated David Lawless at PWX Unforgiven.

– March 25th, Lee lost to Matt Conard at the Benefit Brawl.

– May 20th, Lee defeated Duke Davis in a Falls Count Anywhere match at PWX Redemption.

– June 3rd, Lee competed in the PWX Burgh Brawl 21.

– June 17th, Lee defended the PWX Three Rivers Title against Stryder by DQ.

– July 22nd, Lee lost to Christian Black at PWX Ring of Fire ’17.

– August 22nd, Lee defeated Sless Taylor at the PCW Anniversary!

– August 26th, Lee & Stryder challenged Lewis & Toryn Flight for the PWX Tag Team Titles.

– August 27th, Lee lost to Remy Lavey at the BDW 14th Anniversary Show.

– September 9th, Lee defeated Stryder to win the PWX 10th Annual Sean “Shocker” Evans Memorial Tournament.

– September 23rd, Lee & Drake Braddock defeated Stryder & Christian Black at PWX No Limits.

– October 7th, Lee defeated Stryder in a Submission match to win the PWX Three Rivers Title.

– October 28th, Lee defended the title against Ryan Kidd.

– November 18th, Lee defeated Cole Radrick at PCW November Pain.

– November 25th, Lee retained the PWX Three Rivers Title against Troy Lords.

– December 9th, Lee defended the title against Patrick Hayes.

– February 24, 2018, Lee lost to Aaron Williams at PCW Snake Bit.

– March 10th, Lee retained the Ryse Grand Title in a 3-Way.

– March 24th, Lee defeated Ace Austin at PCW Elevation – The Ladder War.

– April 7th, Lee retained the Ryse Grand Title in a 6-Way Elimination.

– April 29th, Lee lost to Gregory Iron at WW 3.

– May 5th, Lee retained the Ryse Grand Title against Sonny Vice.

– May 12th, Lee challenged Patrick Hayes for the Fight Society Title.

– June 3rd, Lee competed in a 6-Way Scramble at BDW 15 Years.

– June 30th, Lee challenged Nate Wings for the WW Title.

– July 21st, Lee competed in a 6-Way Scramble at SWO INDYpendence Day 2.

– July 22nd, Lee won a 6-Way Scramble to win the vacant QCW Title.

– July 28th, Lee defeated Cisco Silver at PCW Powder Keg.

– August 26th, Lee lost to Myron Reed at PCW Anniversary ’18.

– September 23rd, Lee defeated Ryan Kidd at WW 4.

– October 27th, Lee defeated Myron Reed at PCW Revengeance ’18.

– November 17th, Lee lost to Andrew Palace at PCW November Pain ’18.

– January 6, 2019, Lee challenged Matt Conard for the Ryse Grand Title.

– February 2nd, Lee competed in a 3-Way for the Ryse Grand Title.

– February 23rd, Lee competed in a 6-Way at AIW Hail to the King, Baby.

– February 28th, Lee competed in a 6-Way at Lucha Pittsburgh: WrestleRex.

– March 7th, Lee defeated Chris LeRusso at Pitt Fight.

– March 16th, Lee competed in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XV first round 4-Way.

– March 28th, Lee competed in a 4-Way at AIW Wrestle Rave.

– May 11th, Lee competed in the FS Beast Brawl.

– May 25th, Lee lost to Dominic Garrini at AIW Little Guido’s Beer Bash.

– May 26th, Lee lost the QCW Heavyweight Title to Atticus Cogar.

– June 15th, Lee competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament ’19 semi-final 4-Way.

– June 28th, Lee competed in a 3-Way at PPW Dysfunctional.

– July 21st, Lee competed in The Timmy’s Transformers Turmoil at the Dropkick Diabetes 5.

– July 25th, Lee won a 4-Way at AIW Sekimoto Takes Cleveland.

– August 2nd, Lee competed in a 4-Way Scramble at AIW Absolution XIV.

– August 16th, Lee lost to Chase Owens at Stomp Out Cancer 3: Summer Vacation.

– September 20th, Lee competed in a 4-Way at AIW Bobblehead Night.

– September 26th, Lee lost to Tre Lamar at AIW Bad Boy for Life.

– September 27th, Lee lost to Calvin Tankman at PPW Sittin Sideways.

– October 13th, Lee defeated Elijah Dean at QCW Bulletproof.

– October 24th, Lee competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Lucha Pittsburgh WrestleRex III.

– October 27th, Lee & Acid Jaz defeated Craven & Pat Monix at GALLIMAnia ’19.

– November 2nd, Lee lost to Alex Shelley at AIW 200.

– November 10th, Lee competed in a 4-Way at the QCW 2 Year Anniversary Show.

– November 15th, Lee lost to Anthony Henry in the semi-finals of the PPW Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix.

– November 16th, Lee lost to Shane Andrews at RWA Open Season ’19.

– December 27th, Lee defeated Alex Shelley at AIW Baby It’s 2 Cold Outside.

– January 19, 2020, Lee defeated RC Dupree at QCW Legends Will Rise.

– February 7th, Lee defeated Alex Shelley in a Submission match at AIW Built to Last.

– February 29th, Rush Hour (Lee & Wheeler YUTA) lost to Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) at BLP Quantum Leap.

– March 15th, Lee defeated Ace Perry at Bizarro Lucha The Ghost in the Machine.

– June 20th, Lee defeated Tre Lamar at GCW The Wrld on GCW Part 2.

– July 24th, Lee lost to Chris Dickinson in the first round of the PPW Heavy Hitters 2 Tournament.

– July 26th, Lee defeated Tony Deppen at GCW Homecoming Weekend – Tag 2.

– August 22nd, Lee lost to Alex Zayne at BLP Through the Cool.

– August 23rd, Lee lost to Chris Dickinson at GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore.

– September 6th, Lee defeated Erick Stevens at AIW I Assure You, We’re Open!

– September 12th, Lee lost to Brian Pillman Jr. in the finals of the IWC Super Indy 19.

– September 25th, Lee competed in a 3-Way for the MidwestTerritory.com Title.

– October 9th, Lee defeated ACH at GCW For the Culture.

– October 10th, Lee lost to Jonathan Gresham at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4.

– October 24th, Lee lost to Suicide on Impact Wrestling Xplosion.

– November 6th, Lee lost to Mo Atlas in the quarter finals of the PPW Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix 2.

– November 25th, Genkai defeated Wyldkat to win IWTV’s The Masked Wrestler.

– December 19th, Lee lost to Daniel Garcia in the first round of the Limitless Vacationland ’20.

– December 31st, Lee defeated Calvin Tankman at GCW Good Riddance.

– January 1, 2021, Lee lost to Blake Christian at GCW 56 Nights.

– January 30th, Lee lost to O’Shay Edwards at OWA Good Trouble.

– March 6th, Lee defeated Warhorse for the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title.

– March 18th, Lee defeated MV Young to win the vacant Enjoy Cup Title.

– April 8th, Lee retained the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title against Edith Surreal.

– April 9th, Lee lost to Jordan Oliver in the finals of GCW’S The Acid Cup 3.

– April 16th, Lee challenged Daniel Garcia for the Limitless Wrestling World Title.

– April 23rd, Lee competed in a 3-Way for the OWA Heavyweight Title.

– April 25th, Lee defended the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title against Starboy Charlie.

– April 29th, Lee defeated Joey Janela at GCW Ashes to Ashes.

– May 6th, Lee lost the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title to Wheeler YUTA.

– May 7th, Lee defeated Travis Huckabee at Limitless The Games We Play.

– May 8th, Lee defeated Marquise Jackson to win the One Night Tournament at the Independent Wrestling Expo 4.

– May 12th, Lee lost to Suge D at PPW Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.

– May 22nd, Lee defeated Paco Gonzalez at Glory Pro Wild Ambition.

– June 3rd, Lee competed in a 3-Way for the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title.

– June 5th, Lee challenged Trey Miguel for the Warrior Wrestling Title.

– June 18th, Lee lost to Ethan Wright at the AIW Major Announcement.