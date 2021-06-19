WWE Files New Trademark For Roman Reigns

Jun 19, 2021 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE has filed a new trademark related to Roman Reigns. The company filed for the trademark “Head of the Table” on June 15 for merchandising purposes.

Here’s the details of the trademark filing for Roman Reigns:

“G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dani Jordyn

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal