WWE Files New Trademark For Roman Reigns

WWE has filed a new trademark related to Roman Reigns. The company filed for the trademark “Head of the Table” on June 15 for merchandising purposes.

Here’s the details of the trademark filing for Roman Reigns:

“G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”