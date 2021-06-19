Two WWE Network docs to air at LA Shorts International Film Festival

The LA Shorts International Film Festival selected two original WWE Network documentaries which will be shown in their festival which will run from July 1 to July 31.

The first documentary is HEAVEN, directed by Pete McKinny with Brian Decker as senior producer. HEAVEN recounts the story of young Heaven Fitch, a wrestler from North Carolina who finished the 2020 season with a record of 54 wins and four losses.

The second documentary chosen is Superfan: The Story of Vladimir, directed by Matt Braine and Giancarlo Dittamo with Ashok Moore and Brian Decker as senior producers. This documentary chronicles the life of Vladimir Abouzeide, a familiar face to all WWE fans for over 30 years. The doc has yet to air on the WWE Network.

LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest short film festivals in the world. The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. Celebrating 25 years, LA Shorts is the longest-running short film festival in Los Angeles.