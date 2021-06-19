Trish Adora

Real Name: Trish Adora McNair

Height: 5’8″

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Washington D.C.

Resides: Alexandria, Kentucky

Pro Debut: August 20, 2016

Trained By: Team 3D Academy

Finishing Move: Lariat Tubman

Biography

– Trish is a U.S. Army Veteran, in which she served 8 years.

– Trish is nicknamed The Afro-Punk.

– August 20, 2016, Trish lost to Lacey Lane on GW Episode 10.

– November 1st, Trish lost to Lacey Lane at PW2.0 GOBBLE Squabble.

– November 16th, Trish challenged Aria Blake for the ACW Women’s Title.

– November 18th, Trish lost to Lacey Lane at the IGNITE Okeechobee Invasion Match.

– December 28th, Trish lost to Mila Naniki at ACW Throwdown.

– December 29th, Trish lost to Brandi Lauren at PW2.0 End of the Year Show – Revival.

– January 4, 2017, Trish lost to Mila Naniki at ACW Throwdown.

– January 7th, Trish defeated Roxy Riot at PPW Seasons Beatings.

– January 18th, Trish & Kaci Lennox lost to Amber O’Neal & Mila Naniki at ACW Wednesday Combat Night.

– January 21st, Trish won a 3-Way Elimination at GW Episode 20.

– February 17th, Trish lost to Dynamite DiDi at PPW Valentines Vengeance.

– March 25th, Trish & Aria Blake defeated Leo O’Farrell & Mila Naniki at PW2.0 Beauties Beast and Champion.

– March 28th, Trish, Brandi Lauren & Robyn Reid lost to Santana Garrett, Mila Naniki & Lucy Blossom at PW2.0 Legends and Heroes.

– March 29th, Trish & Dezmond Xavier lost to Lacey Lane & Matt Knotts at AWE Rock N Brawl.

– March 30th, Trish competed in a Gauntlet for the FTPW Ladies Title.

– April 8th, Trish lost to Roxy Riot at PPW LuchaMania.

– May 17th, Trish, Aria Blake & Priscilla Kelly defeated Joey Ryan in a Handicap match at FEST Bring Your Mom.

– September 5th, Trish defeated Chuckles at PW2.0 Labor Pains.

– December 5th, Trish lost to Chuckles at PW2.0 Fight Before Christmas.

– August 18, 2018, Trish, Ray Lyn & Christina Marie lost to Sammi Pandora, Ryan Race & Miranda Vionette at PPW Showtime.

– October 28th, BRUH (Trish, Johnny Axe & Ray Rumble) defeated The Clover Clan (Axx Clover, Momma Clover & Freak Clover) at FEST We Are Family.

– November 4th, Trish defends the GCW Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– December 15th, Trish defeated KiLynn King to retain the title.

– January 4, 2019, Trish competed in a 4-Way at Hoodslam SCHISM.

– January 11th, Trish lost to Lady K in the semi-finals of the Hoodslam GLAM Dawn of Victory Tournament.

– January 18th, Trish lost to Priscilla Kelly at EVOLVE 119.

– January 19th, Trish lost to Dementia D’Rose at SHINE 56.

– February 8th, Trish defeated Simone Sherie at Hoodslam GLAM – A League of Their Own.

– February 16th, Trish defended the GCW Women’s Title against Jenna Van Muscles.

– March 8th, Trish defeated Heather Monroe to win the vacant GLAM Moon Key Title.

– March 16th, Trish lost to Savannah Evans at QOC 31.

– March 29th, Trish lost to Rios Badu at GCW 5: Live Forever.

– April 12th, Trish defeated Lady K at Hoodslam GLAM – Behind Closed Doors.

– April 20th, Trish would retain the GCW Women’s Title against Aerial Monroe.

– May 10th, Trish competed in a Hoodslam Moon Key/Sun Key Owner 3-Way.

– June 14th, Trish lost to Vipress at Hoodslam GLAM – The Gathering Storm.

– July 28th, Trish defeated Ariela Nyx at PTPW Washington Monumental.

– August 15th, Trish won a 3-Way at QOC Royal Affair.

– August 16th, Trish defeated won a 3-Way at MCW/ROH Future of Honor I.

– September 14th, Trish competed in a 4-Way at EVE Wrestling With an Agenda.

– September 27th, Trish lost to Mercedez Blaze at EVE Friday Night Riot.

– September 29th, Trish challenged Rhio for the TCW Open Title.

– December 1st, Trish defeated Lindsay Snow at QOC 39.

– December 14th, Trish won a 3-Way at MCW/ROH Future of Honor 3.

– January 18, 2020, Trish & Tasha Steelz were eliminated by Double Count Out in the semi-finals of the PTPW Invitational Grand Prix Tournament of Tournaments Classic International.

– February 15th, Trish would win a 3-Way to win the vacant Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Title.

– February 16th, Trish, Sawyer Wreck & Savannah Evans defeated The Gym Nasty Boyz (Timmy Lou Retton & White Mike) & Joey Ryan at FEST Love is a Battlefield 4.

– March 7th, Trish retained the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Title against Ashton Starr.

– March 13th, Trish defeated Steven Tresario on Hoodslam GLAM – Deadly Alliance 1.5.

– October 9th, Trish defeated Suge D to retain the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Title.

– December 12th, Trish lost to Tasha Steelz in the semi-finals of the Synergy ’20 Women’s Garden State Invitational.

– January 29, 2021, Trish retained the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Title against Rache Chanel.

– January 30th, Trish defended the title against Don’t Die Miles.

– February 14th, Trish defeated Tony Deppen in a 60-Minute Iron Man match at Beyond the Iron Match.

– February 20th, Trish lost to Deonna Purrazzo at GSW Inception.

– February 25th, Trish defeated Jordan Oliver on Beyond the Signature Series 1.

– March 20th, Trish lost to Savannah Evans at PWX Rise of a Champion 15.

– April 1st, Trish lost to Wheeler YUTA at Beyond Fool’s Paradise.

– April 9th, Trish lost to Tasha Steelz at GCW Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit.

– April 25th, Trish lost to Hyan at F1RST Wrestling (Show 2).

– May 16th, Trish defeated Willow Nightingale at WWR+ Let’s Talk About Wrestling.

– May 22nd, Trish defeated Kimber Lee in the first round of the GSW Women’s World Title Tournament.