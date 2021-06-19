Shaloncé Royal



Height: 5’0″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hometown: Macon, Georgia

Resides: Atlanta, Georgia

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: 1FW Wrestling School

Biography

– Royal is also known as Shalandra Royal. She’s nicknamed the Fighting Siren & Pro-Wrestling’s Musical Diva.

– December 29, 2018, Royal defeated Black Widow at GPW War Games ’18.

– January 12, 2019, Royal lost to Thunder Blonde at GPW Turmoil.

– June 7th, Royal competed in a 3-Way at 1FW Vindication.

– August 9th, Royal defeated Dani Jordyn at SHW Rumble Jack.

– August 31st, Royal competed in the AEW Casino Battle Royale.

– October 5th, Royal lost to Brooklyn Creed at SFCW Street Wars.

– November 6th, Royal & Shazza McKenzie lost to Leva Bates & Nyla Rose on AEW Dark.

– December 14th, Royal competed in the New South Winter Rumble.

– December 20th, Royal & Thunder Blonde defeated Anna Jayy & Robin at GPW Holiday Havoc ’19.

– January 17, 2020, Royal & Dara Destiny lost to Charlette & Robin at GPW Edge of Darkness.

– February 1st, Royal, Taylor Rae & Ursula Davies defeated Deity, Amber Rodriguez & Ravenna Vein at New South We Love Pro Wrestling ’20.

– February 16th, Royal competed against Aria Blake for the vacant AWE ROAR Title.

– February 21st, Royal defeated Robin at GPW February Fury ’20.

– July 11th, Royal lost to Shawna Reed at the VCW Frank Barnhill Memorial Show.

– July 17th, Royal defeated Brooklyn Creed at PSW Summer Spectacular.

– July 19th, Royal defeated Brooklyn Creed at New South Top Shelf.

– August 9th, Royal defeated Trixie at the New South 5th Anniversary Show.

– August 16th, Royal defeated Kenzie Paige at New South Top Shelf 2.

– September 5th, Royal defeated Tracy Taylor at Lariato Pro Sylvester Slam.

– January 2, 2021, Royal competed in the LW Boozerweight Classic 6-Way, she would also defeat Dream Girl Ellie at the same event.

– January 24th, Royal defeated Robyn Renegade on AWE Loud.

– May 22nd, Royal competed in a 4-Way for the IWE Women’s Title.