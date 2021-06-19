Note on Estimated Ticket Sales for WWE SummerSlam

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that an estimated 36,000 to 37,000 tickets were sold this week for WWE SummerSlam 2021. The current event capacity for the show listed on Ticketmaster is 41,661. So, the event appears to be close to selling out at the moment.

Tickets went on sale to the general public yesterday (June 18). WWE SummerSlam will be held on a Saturday this year on August 21. The event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.