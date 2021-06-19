Mick Foley Recounts WWF Debut Against The British Bulldogs

WWE has released a new preview clip for Hall of Famer Mick Foley appearing on Broken Skull Sessions. The new episode debuts tomorrow on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. In the new preview clip, Mick Foley looks at his humbling first outing in a WWE (then WWF) ring against The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid).

Foley teamed with Les Thornton for the match, which aired on the September 13, 1986 edition of WWF Superstars of Wrestling. Foley was billed as “Jack Foley” for the matchup. The British Bulldogs were the WWF Tag Team champions at the time. You can view that clip and footage from the match below.