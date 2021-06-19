Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows returning to NJPW

The tag team of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are pretty popular at the moment and they will be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling to be part of the NJPW Strong Tag Team Turbulence tournament next month.

Currently under contract to Impact Wrestling, The Good Brothers are also appearing regularly on AEW’s Dynamite so NJPW is the third promotion they will be working for next month. The duo have not worked for NJPW since 2016 and following that, they joined WWE.

The former Raw and Impact Tag Team champions will be taking on Clark Connors and TJP in the first-round match. This match, and all other first-round ones of the tournament, will air on the July 16 episode of NJPW Strong.