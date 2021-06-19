Dani Jordyn



Real Name: Danielle Jeantet

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: December 24, 1994

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Resides: Atlanta, Georgia

Pro Debut: February 7, 2017

Trained By: WWA4

Finishing Move: The J-Drop

Biography

– Dani is nicknamed Real Mean Girl & a Beach Bum. She’s also been known as Dani J & her real name (Danielle Jeantet).

– August 4, 2017, Dani lost to Priscilla Kelly at Style Battle 1.06.

– November 30th, Country Muscle Beach (Dani, Adrian Alanis & Kavron Kanyon) defeated TTN (AR Fox, Tommy Maserati & David Ali) at WWA4.

– January 1, 2018, Dani competed in a Cash in the Case Battle Royal at WWA4.

– January 27th, Dani lost to Drew Renee at GPW.

– March 1st, Dani, Jack Kujo & Ace Diamond defeated Ashton Starr, Leon Ruff & Tommy Maserati at WWA4.

– April 26th, Dani, Leon Ruff & Stephen Wolf lost to Tommy Maserati, David Ali & AR Fox at WWA4.

– May 12th, Dani lost to Ashton Starr at GPW The Next Stage.

– May 19th, The Alliance (Danielle, CB Suave, Josey Quinn, Romeo & Shane Noles) lost to The Exotic Heathens (Brooklyn Creed, Simon Sermon, Logan Creed, Rick Michaels & Tommy Too in a Elimination match at PWA The Path to Peachstate X.

– June 1st, Dani lost to Aja Perera at SFCW Belles at the Brawl.

– June 2nd, Dani competed in a Sinister 6-Way at New South Win City 3.

– June 16th, Danielle retained the PWA Women’s Title against Bambi via a count out.

– July 7th, Dani lost to Priscilla Kelly at CCW.

– August 17th, Dani competed in a Scramble match at ACTION For the Armed Forces.

– August 18th, August 18th, Danielle defended the PWA Women’s Title against Pandora after a count out.

– September 15th, Dani won a 3-Way at NEW Breaking Point.

– October 11th, Dani, Leon Ruff & Tommy Maserati defeated Michael Spencer, James Ryan & Chance Rizer at ACTION In the Park.

– October 13th, Dani & Matt Sells lost to Ashton Starr & Jessica Leigh at the GPW Arn Anderson Homecoming Party.

– October 27th, Dani defeated Rockelle Vaughn in a Lumberjill match at BCW We’Re Taking Over!

– November 2nd, Dani & Alan Angels lost to Lindsay Snow & Shannon Moore at SHW City Takeover.

– November 16th, Dani defeated Valentina Loca at MTW A New Beginning.

– December 7th, Dani defeated Kiera Hogan at SHW.

– January 11, 2019, Dani lost to The Blue Dragon at SHW Year of Honor.

– February 8th, Dani defeated Allie Kat at ACTION Wrestling 6.

– February 9th, Dani lost to Nina Monet at MTW February Fracas.

– March 1st, Dani lost to Allie Recks at SHW Eye of the Storm.

– March 16th, Dani defeated Ruthless Lala at ACTION Wrestling St. Paddy’s Brawl.

– March 22nd, Dani lost to Ashton Starr at SHW The Summit.

– April 3rd, Dani competed in a Gauntlet match at BCP Women Crush Wednesday.

– April 26th, Dani, Cabana Man Dan & Matt Griffin defeated Team TAG (Kevin Blue, Chris Spectra & Billy Buck) at ACTION Wrestling 8.

– May 19th, Dani challenged Skyler Moore for the Elev8 Pro Women’s Title.

– June 7th, Dani defeated Lindsay Snow at SHW Friday Night Fights.

– June 8th, Dani lost to Kaci Lennox at VPW Outbreak.

– August 9th, Dani competed in the SHW Rumble Jack.

– August 15th, Dani competed in a 3-Way at QOC Royal Affair.

– October 4th, The New Era (Dani & David Ali) lost a Hardcore match to Lindsay Snow & Tommy Dreamer at SHW We’re Still Here.

– October 19th, Dani lost to Faye Jackson at QOC 37.

– November 9th, Dani lost to Miranda Gordy at Wrestlemerica Thanksgiving Throwdown ’19.

– November 13th, Dani lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dynamite.

– November 16th, Dani defeated Aja Perera at IWE Parade of Champions.

– December 6th, Dani defeated Savannah Evans at A Very Merry ACTION Wrestling Christmas.

– December 16th, Dani lost to Freya the Slaya on NWA The Circle Squared.

– January 11, 2020, Dani defeated Aspyn Rose at ACTION Wrestling Streets of Rage.

– January 18th, Dani defeated Shalandra Royal to win the vacant IWE Women’s Title.

– January 28th, Dani lost to Marti Belle in the first round of the BCW Queen of the North 2 Tournament.

– February 8th, Dani lost to KiLynn King in the semi-finals of the QOC Queen’s Ransom Tournament.

– March 7th, Dani lost to Roni Nicole at PTPW Butch vs. Gore.

– March 14th, Dani defeated Kenzie Paige at WrestleMerica March Melee.

– May 6th, Dani lost to Kris Statlander on AEW Dark.

– May 13th, Dani lost to Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark.

– June 10th, Dani lost to Big Swole on AEW Dark.

– August 27th, Dani lost to Abadon on AEW Dark.

– August 28th, Dani competed in the SHW Rumble Jack ’20.

– September 10th, Dani lost to Penelope Ford on AEW Dark.

– November 7th, Dani lost to Leva Bates on AEW Dark.

– December 2nd, Dani lost to Red Velvet on AEW Dark.

– December 3rd, Dani lost to Anna Jay on AEW Dark.

– January 21, 2021, Dani lost to Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark.

– January 23rd, Dani lost the IWE Women’s Title to Savannah Evans.

– February 27th, Dani lost to Rok-C at New Texas Pro Astroworld.

– March 10th, Dani lost to Red Velvet on AEW Dark: Elevation.

– March 11th, Dani lost to Jade Cargill on AEW Dynamite.

– April 21st, Dani lost to KiLynn King on AEW Dark.

– April 22nd, Dani lost to Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dark: Elevation.

– May 22nd, Dani won a 4-Way to win the vacant IWE Women’s Title.