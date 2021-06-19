Chyna Documentary Does Over 150,000 Viewers

The Vice Versa documentary about Chyna that aired this past Thursday on Vice TV did 158,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The following press release was sent out earlier this month about the documentary, which can still be watched on-demand:

VICE TV TO AIR THE FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE ENIGMATIC RISE AND FALL OF WRESTLING LEGEND CHYNA

VICE VERSA: Chyna features never-before-seen footage from Chyna’s last days and exclusive interviews with family members and insiders who are speaking for the first time.