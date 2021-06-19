Becky Lynch training at the WWE Performance Center

Multiple industry insiders, including PWInsider.com and Fightful Wrestling, are reporting that former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion Becky Lynch was at the WWE Performance Center this week training for her eventual return.

The Irish Superstar was seen in the ring training with one half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team champions Indi Hartwell. And with SummerSlam getting the big push that will show WWE is back in business, it would not be surprising if Lynch is part of the show in some way.

Lynch has not been seen on WWE television since May of last year when on Monday Night Raw the day after Money In The Bank, she vacated the Raw Women’s title and handed it over to Asuka. Lynch announced that she was pregnant with her first child, a baby daughter who was born in December.

She had teased coming back at WrestleMania, posting a photo of the curtain at Gorilla Position and writing sentences that read “Night One” when reading the first letter of each line but it was all a joke as Lynch was back at home.

Lynch has posted photos numerous times on Instagram training in gyms and showing that she was back in shape and looking better than ever. Maybe, The Man will come around soon this time!