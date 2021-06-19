Aramís

Real Name:

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 177 lbs.

Date of Birth: 98/99

Hometown: Coacalco, Mexico

Resides: Mexico City

Pro Debut: May 16, 2010

Trained By: Eterno, Magnífico, Black Terry & Justiciero

Finishing Move: 3 Seconds Around the World

Biography

– Aramís is nicknamed El Mosquetero (The Musketeer).

– October 17, 2011, Aramís won a Cibernetico match at PROLLM.

– May 20, 2012, Aramís defeated Agora in a Mask vs. Hair match at PROLLM.

– June 1, 2013, Aramís, El Hijo de Kendo & Moria lost to Epidemia, Diabolus & Vortize at LEGEND Lucha Fan Fest VI.

– July 20th, Aramís competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the GALLI Title.

– May 28, 2014, Aramís, Latigo & Metaleon lost to Anubis Black, Hip Hop Man & Zurdog at IWRG Zona XXI – 34. Torneo FILL.

– June 4th, Aramís & Sky Angel lost to Matrix Jr. & Muerte Infernal on IWRG Zona XXI.

– September 7th, Aramís & Immortal defeated Dragon Negro & Juana la Loca at Lucha Memes Fest.

– November 19th, Aramís, Shadow Boy & Black Angel lost to Magnum 44, Atomic Star & Hip Hop Man at IWRG 36. Torneo FILL.

– December 3rd, Aramís, Black Drago & Adrenalina defeated Magnum 44, Vampiro Metalico II & Ultimo Caballero at IWRG 37. Torneo FILL.

– January 21, 2015, Aramís, Black Angel & Lady Dragon lost to Versus, Sexy Girl & Psique at IWRG 38. Torneo FILL.

– February 18th, Aramís won a 5-Way at IWRG 39. Torneo FILL.

– March 11th, Aramís competed in a 5-Way at IWRG Zona XXI.

– April 12th, Aramís & Iron Kid lost to Los Indystrongtibles (Arez & Belial) at Chilanga Mask.

– April 30th, Aramís, Alas de Acero & Black Dragon defeated Magnum 44, Black Angel & Vampiro Metalico II at IWRG 41. Torneo FILL.

– May 17th, Aramís & Iron Kid won a 3-Way at Chilanga Mask.

– May 30th, Aramís defeated Wasson in the Bestiario I Final at Promociones Cara Lucha 1. Aniversio.

– June 3rd, Aramís, Alas de Acero, Desgarrador, Black Drago, Black Angel, Shadow Black, Sniper & Kanon defeated Aeroman, Power Bull, Matrix Jr., Imposible, Electro Boy, Dragon Celestial, Atomic Star & Arana de Plata in a Torneo Cibernetico at IWRG Zona XXI – 42. Torneo FILL.

– June 10th, Aramís, Atomic Star & Eterno defeated Aeroman, Black Terry & Dragon Celestial at IWRG Zona XXI – 43. Torneo FILL.

– June 28th, Aramís, Atomic Star & Super Jack lost to Mr. Leo, Vortize & Dragon Celestial on IWRG Zona XXI.

– July 1st, Aramís, Black Angel, Chapulin, Kanon, Alas de Acero, Atomic Star, Rayo Star & Super Jack defeated Voraz, Meteoro, Sonic, Maquiavelico, Fiero, Dr. Letal, Caballero de Plata & Brazo Cibernetico Jr. in a Torneo Cibernetico on IWRG Zona XXI.

– July 8th, Aramís, Atomic Star & Alas de Acero defeated Aeroman, Matrix Jr. & Power Bull on IWRG Zona XXI.

– July 25th, Aramís defeated Kratoz at Casanova Pro 2. Aniversio.

– July 29th, Aramís, Arana de Plata, Atomic Star, Alas de Acero, Kanon, Chapulin, Fresero Jr. & Electro Boy lost to Draego, El Brujo, Omega, Rayman, El Principe, Roberto Paz Jr., Smaker & Rudy Santana in a Torneo Cibernetico at IWRG Zona XXI – 44. Torneo FILL.

– August 5th, Aramís, Alas de Acero & Eterno defeated 911, Espada de Plata & Kaiser Dragon on IWRG Zona XXI.

– August 12th, Aramís, Atomic Star & Kanon defeated Galaxy & Los Kriminal Boys (Toxin Boy & Fly Star) on IWRG Zona XXI.

– August 19th, Aramís won a 5-Way on IWRG Zona XXI.

– September 30th, Aramís, Acero & Alas de Acero defeated Atomic Star, Galaxy & Kanon at IWRG Zona XXI – 45. Torneo FILL.

– October 7th, Aramís competed in a 5-Way on IWRG Zona XXI.

– October 25th, Aramís lost to Dragon Lee at Lucha Memes Guerra de los Chairos.

– November 4th, Aramís, Alas de Acero & Rocket defeated Acero, Angel de la Muerte I & Angel de la Muerte II on IWRG Zona XXI.

– November 25th, Aramís & Muerte Infernal defeated Galaxy & Black Dragon on IWRG Zona XXI.

– January 24, 2016, Los Kamikazes (Aramís, Iron Kid & Alas de Acero) lost to Magnífico, Magnífico II & Magia Blanca at Lucha Memes Rumble ’16.

– January 27th, Aramís, Dragon Fly & Alas de Acero defeated Adrenalina, Vortize & Atomic Star on IWRG Zona XXI.

– January 31st, Aramís, Alas de Acero & Rey Paloma defeated Guerrero 2000, Power Bull & Vortize at IWRG El Protector ’16.

– February 24th, Aramís, Alas de Acero, Atomic Star, Dragon Fly, Fresero Jr., Kanon, Power Bull & Violencia Jr. lost a Torneo Cibernetico to Black Mercury, Iron Kid, Los Gemelos Fantasticos, Principe Pantera, Principe Pantera Jr., Resplandor & Psycho Kid at IWRG Zona XXI – 48. Torneo FILL.

– June 1st, Aramís & Angel Guerrera defeated Adrenalina & Lilith Dark on IWRG Zona XXI.

– June 4th, Aramís, Galaxy & Angel del Amor lost to Mantra, Kanon & Fresero Jr. at La Tierra de Dioses Lucha Libre.

– June 29th, Aramís, Dragon Fly & Zatura defeated Fight Panther Jr., & Los Camaleones I & II on IWRG Zona XXI.

– July 13th, Aramís, Black Dragon & Omega defeated Atomic Star, Skanda & Adrenalina on IWRG Zona XXI.

– July 17th, Aramís defeated Sadico at Lucha Memes 300 Chairos.

– July 20th, Aramís, Alas de Acero & Dragon Fly lost to Guerrero 2000, Demonio Infernal & Arana de Plata at IWRG Zona XXI – .52 Torneo FILL.

– July 27th, Aramís, Fire Man & Omega defeated Keshin Black, Skanda & Arana de Plata on IWRG Zona XXI.

– July 31st, Aramís & Kaiser Dragon lost to Picudo Jr. & Arana de Plata on IWRG Zona XXI.

– August 3rd, Aramís competed in a 5-Way on IWRG Zona XXI.

– September 25th, Los Kamikazes del Aire (Aramís, Iron Kid & Alas de Acero) defeated Angel de Oro, Drastik Boy & Ronnie Mendoza at Lucha Memes Chairo 5.

– October 16th, Aramís, Arana de Plata & Atomic Star defeated Black Warrior Jr., Oscar El Hermoso & Yoruba in the Copa WMC at LuchaMania en Muzquis.

– October 30th, Aramís competed in a 4-Way at Titanes del Ring.

– December 21st, Aramís, Black Dragon & Dragon Fly defeated Demonio Infernal, Arana de Plata & Skanda at the IWRG 39. Aniversio de Arena Naucalpan.

– December 25th, Aramís competed in a 9-Way Mask vs. Hair Cage match at Lucha Memes Chairo 7 – Hell in a Christmas Cell.

– January 29, 2017, Los Kamikazes del Aire & Rey Horus defeated Baby Star, Astrolux, Jack Evans & Black Metal at Lucha Memes Chairo 8.

– March 26th, Los Kamikazes del Aire defeated Pierrothito, Demus 316 & Mercurio at Lucha Memes Chairo 9.

– April 28th, Los Kamikazes del Aire defeated Dragon Fly, Baby Star & Galactar at Lucha Memes Chairo 10.

– May 24th, Aramís & Demonio Infernal lost to La Diva Salvaje & El Demasiado at Tortas Super Astro.

– June 2nd, Aramís & Alas de Acero lost to Arana de Plata & Atomic Star at Invasion RCH.

– July 2nd, Aramís, Orito & Panterita defeated Eterno, Demonio Infernal & Atomic Star at IWRG Festival De Mascaras ’17.

– September 17th, Aramís challenged El Pantera I for the IWRG Intercontinental Lightweight Title.

– November 2nd, Aramís won the IWRG El Castillo Del Terror ’17 10-Way Mask vs. Mask Cage match.

– November 20th, Aramís, Bandido & Alas de Acero defeated Eterno, Fresero Jr. & Rey Apocalipsis at Lucha Memes Chairo 11.

– December 1st, Aramís & Toxin defeated Arkangel Divino & Black Boy at The Crash.

– December 17th, Aramís, Freelance & Alas de Acero defeated Leroy, Lunatic Extreme & Ovett at the IWRG Arena Naucalpan 40th Anniversary Show.

– January 1, 2018, Aramís won a Cage match to win the vacant IWRG Rey del Aire Title.

– January 14th, Aramís challenged El Pantera I for the IWRG Intercontinental Lightweight Title.

– February 5th, Los Kamikazes del Aire challenged La Sangre Dinamita (El Cuatrero, Forastero & Sanson) for the Mexican National Trios Titles.

– February 25th, Aramís & El Hijo de Dos Caras lost to Villano V Jr. & Rokambole Jr. in the semi-finals of the IWRG El Protector ’18.

– April 28th, Aramís challenged Astrolux for The Crash Junior Title.

– May 18th, Aramís & Astrolux lost to Latigo & Toxin on AAA TV.

– July 1st, Aramís retained the IWRG Rey del Aire Title against Freelance.

– July 21st, Aramís competed in a 11-Way at Lucha Libre Boom/Promociones NOBA.

– July 29th, Aramís, Bandido & Flamita lost to Nuevo Poder del Norte (Tito Santana, Carta Brava Jr. & Mocho Cota Jr.) on AAA TV.

– August 5th, Aramís, El Hijo de Canis Lupus & Pasion Crystal competed in the 3-Way IWRG Ejecution Total.

– September 2nd, Aramís lost the IWRG Rey del Aire Title to Dragon Bane.

– September 13th, Aramís, Dragon Bane & Star Fire defeated Arez, Latigo & Chik Tormenta on Impact Wrestling Xplosion.

– October 14th, Aramís challenged Dragon Bane for the IWRG Rey del Aire Title.

– October 21st, Aramís defeated Eterno in a Mask vs. Hair match at Lucha Memes 21. Aniversio Arena Coliseo Coacalco.

– November 1st, Aramís won the IWRG Mask vs. Hair Castillo Del Terror Cage match.

– February 17, 2019, Aramís lost to Aeroboy at Promociones MDA/Super X.

– March 24th, Aramís & Imposible defeated Death Metal & Heddi Karaoui to win the IWRG Intercontinental Tag Team Titles.

– March 31st, Aramís defeated Negro Casas at Lucha Memes Chairo Kingdom.

– April 6th, Aramís & Latigo won a 3-Way at Mexa Wrestling MextlerCon.

– April 10th, Aramís & Imposible defeated Capo Del Norte & Capo Del Sur to retain the IWRG Intercontinental Tag Team Titles.

– April 28th, Aramís & Imposible defeated Dragon Bane & El Hijo de Canis Lupus to retain the IWRG Intercontinental Tag Team Titles.

– May 1st, Aramís defeated Puma King to win the Lucha Memes/Mexa Wrestling Battle of Naucalpan.

– May 19th, Aramís competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant IWRG Rey del Ring Title.

– June 16th, Aramís, Atomic Star & El Pantera II defeated Cerebro Negro, El Hijo del Medico Asesino & Fly Warrior at IWRG Festival De Mascaras ’19.

– June 19th, Aramís challenged Demonio Infernal for the IWRG Rey del Ring Title.

– July 6th, Aramís, La Parkita & Vanilla lost to Mini Psycho Clown, Low Rider & Keyra on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– July 20th, Aramís defeated Caifan at Lucha Memes GuanaMania.

– August 3rd, Aramís, Arez & Toxin lost to Dragon Bane, Arkangel Divino & Astrolux at AAA TripleMania XXVII.

– September 8th, Aramís, Drastik Boy & La Parkita lost to Toxin, Low Rider & Chik Tormenta on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– September 20th, Aramís lost to Rey Fenix in the first round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19.

– October 3rd, Aramís competed in a 6-Way for the vacant Aero Nacional Title.

– October 5th, Aramís & Toxin lost to Los Mazisos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) in a TLC match on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– October 26th, Aramís competed in a 4-Way on AAA Conquista Total Gira ’19.

– November 2nd, Aramís challenged Arez for the RIOT Title.

– November 17th, Aramís defeated Tritton at Invasion RCH.

– November 24th, Aramís lost to Ultimo Guerrero at Lucha Memes Battle of Coacalco.

– December 1st, Aramís & El Hijo del Vikingo competed in a 4-Way at AAA TripleMania Regia.

– December 7th, Aramís lost to Bandido at Mexa Wrestling 2. Aniversio.

– December 14th, Aramís, Octagoncito & Dinastia defeated Arez, Mini Psycho Clown & La Parkita Negra at AAA Guerra de Titanes ’19.

– December 20th, Aramís & Rey Horus defeated The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) at PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete.

– January 24, 2020, Aramís & Juventud Guerrera lost to oVe (Jake Crist & Sami Callihan) at AAW A New Dawn.

– February 1st, Aramís competed in a 5-Way at RIOT Tonto Evento Sorpresa III.

– February 15th, Aramís competed in a War of Attrition match for the vacant Warrior Wrestling Title.

– February 22nd, Aramís, Mascarita Sagrada & Nino Hamburguesa defeated Arez, Demus & Draztick Boy at AAA Nacemos Para Luchar Gira ’20.

– March 8th, Aramís lost to Arez at Lucha Memes Chairo Kingdom CHK2.

– March 15th, Aramís, El Hijo Vikingo & Mr. Iguana defeated Nuevo Poder del Norte at AAA Vive Latino ’20.

– April 7th, Aramís lost to Ricky Marvin in the semi-finals of the MasLucha Torneo Supremo.

– June 17th, Aramís defeated Latigo on Lucha Memes.

– October 10th, Aramís competed in a 3-Way at IAW Bonita.

– November 15th, Aramís competed in a 3-Way at GALLI Gallimania ’20.

– January 22, 2021, Aramís lost to Jonathan Gresham at Lucha Memes Guerra De Naciones.

– February 7th, Aramís competed in a 3-Way for the AAA Cruiserweight Title.

– February 21st, Aramís & Arez won a 3-Way at Lucha Memes Coacalco Forever.

– March 5th, Aramís & Bandolero challenged Golden Gods (Gringo Loco & Golden Dragon) for the GALLI Tag Team Titles.

– March 11th, Aramís & Pimpinela Escarlata defeated Abismo Negro Jr. & Mamba on AAA TV.

– March 20th, Aramís & Faby Apache defeated Latigo & Flammer at AAA Auto Luchas.

– March 21st, Aramís lost to Iron Kid at RIOT Lucha Libre Covidiotas.

– April 8th, Aramís lost to Arez in the first round of GCW’s The Acid Cup 3.

– May 3rd, Aramís competed in a 3-Way on AAA TV.

– June 5th, Aramís won a War of Attrition match to win the vacant Warrior Wrestling Lucha Title.

– June 6th, Aramís & Arez defeated Golden Gods to win the GALLI Tag Team Titles.