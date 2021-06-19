AJ Styles on Samoa Joe: “You have no idea how awesome he is”

AJ Styles on His friendship With Samoa Joe…

“There’s so many things about Joe that are great. This guy always finds a way to do what he does best. In my personal opinion, he’s one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen. So many guys say, ‘That Samoa Joe is so dangerous.’ You have no idea how awesome he is.

If you only knew how great he was with his kicks and punches and everything he does, it’s just brilliant. Then he goes and commentates and he’s one of the best there too. I’m like, ‘You gotta be kidding me. He’s always so good at everything he does.

I have no doubt he’ll be the best wherever he goes and whatever he does. This is the guy who I feel like I’m looking in the mirror when I talk to Joe. Him and I have been best friends forever, so nobody better to mentor than Samoa Joe.”