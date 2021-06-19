6/18/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX yesterday did 1,928,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, up 76,000 viewers from last week’s initial number. Last week’s show eventually did 1,944,000 viewers when the final number came in. This Smackdown should top 2 million viewers for the first time since May 7 once the adjusted ratings are published on Monday.

The first hour did 1,926,000 viewers and then grew slightly to 1,930,000 viewers in the second hour which featured the HIAC main event. The show did 0.50 in the 18-49 demo. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)