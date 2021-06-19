6/17/21 Impact Wrestling Viewership

The June 17 episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 111,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

This is down from last week’s show, which drew 124,000 viewers. It also did a 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.05.

As a result, it was the second-lowest viewed episode of Impact thus far this year only beating out the May 20th episode that did 109,000 viewers. This episode featured the fallout from last Saturday’s Against All Odds special.