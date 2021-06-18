WWE submits WrestleMania 37 and ThunderDome for Emmys consideration

WWE has submitted several items for consideration in the upcoming Emmy Awards.

WWE recently offered WrestleMania 37 and the WWE ThunderDome to be considered for nominations in several Emmy Award categories, according to Below The Line. The following categories were submitted to:

* WrestleMania 37: Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

* WrestleMania 37: Outstanding Directing for a Variety Live Special

* WrestleMania 37: Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

* WrestleMania 37: Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Special

* WWE ThunderDome: Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development

Nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 13. The awards cover the period from June 1, 2020 until May 31, 2021, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 19 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

As noted before, Sasha Banks was recently included on a “For Your Consideration” poster for potential Emmy Award nominations from Lucasfilm and Disney, for her role as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian. Banks was listed along with other actors and guest stars from the series, by her real name – Mercedes Varnado.

WWE actually held a big “For Your Consideration” event for the Emmys in 2018, which featured a video message from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The company came up short that year, and other years they have submitted items for consideration. AEW Dynamite was also submitted last year.

