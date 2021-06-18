WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Hell In a Cell go-home edition of the show.

The main event for tonight’s show will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio, inside Hell In a Cell. WWE just moved this match from Sunday’s pay-per-view to tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. Big E and Kevin Owens

* Angelo Dawkins vs. Otis

* King Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with Corbin’s crown on the line

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio inside Hell In a Cell

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.