WWE notes on the COVID vaccine

Most of the wrestlers on the WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown rosters have reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine.

WWE officials have strongly encouraged talents to get vaccinated, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While most talents have received the coronavirus vaccine, there are still some who have not had the vaccine because they don’t want it, and word is that they believe the company cannot force them to get it.

WWE Superstars have also participated in PSA videos to encourage other people to get vaccinated. The company has encouraged the vaccine in other ways, including joining 12 other sports leagues to support The Ad Council’s “It’s Up to You” campaign, and having Drew McIntyre interview Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, about common vaccine questions on the WWE YouTube channel. You can see some of those related videos below: