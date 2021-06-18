WWE 205 Live preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network will feature two singles matches – Ikemen Jiro vs. Tony Nese, and Asher Hale (fka Anthony Henry) vs. Grayson Waller (fka Matty Wahlberg).

Jiro has worked multiple tag team matches since debuting a few weeks back, but this will be his singles debut.

This will be Waller’s second match after making his debut last Friday night with a win over Sunil Singh. Hale debuted on WWE NXT TV back in May, losing to Cameron Grimes, and has worked four 205 Live matches since then.

