Wrestlers to join David Arquette on Celebrity Family Feud

Actor and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette is bringing a “family” of pro wrestlers to the new season of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC.

Arquette recently participated in a Celebrity Family Feud taping and brought several wrestlers with him as his “family” for the game, according to PWInsider.

Arquette was joined by AEW stars Jungle Boy and Peter Avalon, indie veteran RJ City, and ROH star Dalton Castle.

The episode will air some time this summer during the 7th season of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC, which just premiered. There is no word yet on the actual date, but we will keep you updated.

This won’t be the first time pro wrestlers are featured on a version of Family Feud. Multiple episodes of WCW wrestlers vs. GLOW wrestlers aired in 1992, another special with WWE wrestlers vs. WBF bodybuilders aired that same year, WWE wrestlers returned again in 1993, four episodes with WWE Superstars vs. WWE Divas aired in 2007, and five episodes of TNA male wrestlers vs. TNA Knockouts aired in 2010.

Stay tuned for updates.