Several updates to the WWE Hell In A Cell card

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Rollins and Cesaro have been feuding for several weeks and tonight’s go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Rollins confirmed their match for Sunday. Cesaro recently defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, and then again at the Throwback SmackDown show on May 7.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn was also announced for Hell In a Cell during tonight’s SmackDown.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez defeat Owens and Big E in tag team action. Sami, who was on commentary, distracted Owens before he ran back into the ring to prevent a count out. The debuting Azeez was waiting for Owens with a Nigerian Nail, nailing it for the pin to win the match. Longtime rivals and friends Owens and Zayn have been feuding on SmackDown for a few weeks now. Adam Pearce made Sunday’s match official after Owens approached he and Sonya Deville during a commercial break following tonight’s tag team match.

The second Cell match has also been revealed for Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Bayley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was previously announced for the pay-per-view, but tonight’s SmackDown saw Belair challenge Bayley to meet her inside the Cell.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro