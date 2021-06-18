Matches announced for Impact’s Slammiversary
BREAKING: With @TheSamiCallihan reinstated, the #Slammiversary main event is OFFICIAL – #TheDraw will challenge @KennyOmegamanX for the IMPACT World Championship on July 17th!
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/RFOXjhL6ul
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 18, 2021
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation will face @SuperChrisSabin on July 17th at #Slammiversary!
Order HERE: https://t.co/OhDjZcwJHj pic.twitter.com/XByaTYk5Bt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 18, 2021