Karrion Kross and Scarlett reportedly at Smackdown

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett are currently backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa for tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

There’s no word on if Kross and Scarlett are just visiting or if they’re set to appear, or possibly there to discuss future call-up plans. PWInsider adds that there had been some talk in the last week about Kross and Scarlett being called up to the main roster, but it remains to be seen when that will actually happen.

Kross retained his title over Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Fatal 5 Way at “Takeover: In Your House” last Sunday.

The next Takeover event is reportedly scheduled for Sunday, August 22 during SummerSlam Weekend but there’s no word on who Kross might wrestle that night.

Stay tuned for more on Kross and tonight’s SmackDown, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.