Cody and Brandi Rhodes are now proud parents

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes have welcomed their first child into the world.

Brandi took to Instagram this morning to announce the birth of their daughter, Liberty Iris.

“Happy Birthday Liberty Iris. We are so in love with you, sweet beautiful girl. We are so fortunate and blessed to be your mom and dad [heart emoji],” she wrote.

This comes just days after AEW star Jon Moxley and wife Renee Paquette welcomed their first child into the world, also a daughter.

Cody is set to be in action on tonight’s Friday Night Dynamite, teaming with a debuting Brock Anderson vs. Aaron Solow and QT Marshall.

