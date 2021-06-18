AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air in the 10pm Friday timeslot once again due to the NBA on TNT.

AEW has announced a Handicap Match for tonight’s show, plus a MMA Cage Fight, and a sitdown interview with “El Idolo” Andrade, plus more. Impact’s The Good Brothers will also be in action.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight:

* Julia Hart vs. Penelope Ford

* Cezar Bononi vs. Orange Cassidy

* Handicap Match: Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

* Jim Ross interviews Andrade

* Cody Rhodes and a debuting Brock Anderson vs. Aaron Solow and QT Marshall

* Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston and Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Brothers and AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson

* MMA Cage Fight: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.