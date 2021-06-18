AEW Dynamite preview for tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air in the 10pm Friday timeslot once again due to the NBA on TNT.
AEW has announced a Handicap Match for tonight’s show, plus a MMA Cage Fight, and a sitdown interview with “El Idolo” Andrade, plus more. Impact’s The Good Brothers will also be in action.
The following line-up has been announced for tonight:
* Julia Hart vs. Penelope Ford
* Cezar Bononi vs. Orange Cassidy
* Handicap Match: Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
* Jim Ross interviews Andrade
* Cody Rhodes and a debuting Brock Anderson vs. Aaron Solow and QT Marshall
* Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston and Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Brothers and AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson
* MMA Cage Fight: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.