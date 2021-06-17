Ultimate X match returning at Slammiversary 2021

Impact Wrestling today announced that the Ultimate X match will be returning at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17.

The match will feature Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and Petey Williams and it will be for the X Division title currently held by Alexander.

There have been 43 Ultimate X matches previously, with the last one coming in 2019 at the United We Stand event in New Jersey. The match has two cables, connected 15 feet above the middle of the ring, to metal structures from all four corners of the ring to form an X. The winner is the first person to take possession of the title that is hanging from where the two cables cross.

Of all the participants, Petey Williams has the most appearances in the Ultimate X match with five appearances and two wins.