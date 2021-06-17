Thunder Rosa to Continue Training for MMA

In addition to her work in the NWA and AEW, Thunder Rosa has an MMA career and she plans to continue that. Rosa appeared on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast and during the discussion touched on her MMA work, where she has one professional fight under her belt in a November 8th, 2019 decision loss to Nadine Mandiau at Combate Americas: San Antonio.

“I had a fight in 2019 and was scheduled to have three more fights but COVID happened,” she said (per Fightful). “With my wrestling career on the rise, I have to make a decision if I want to keep fighting or if I want to focus 100% on wrestling. I have to be honest with myself in the decision. I’m not going to stop training MMA. That’s one thing that has created an edge and is different from a lot of the girls in the circuit, so I will not stop training MMA. Just in case I decided to say, ‘before I sign with anyone, I want another fight,’ I’m still conditioning and ready to go.”

She continued, “Financially, it’s very hard. In MMA, the big companies, you can get between 10K and more plus sponsorships. Other than that, a lot of guys and girls I know have full-time jobs and then do MMA. It’s a hard life. You have to take into consideration training and paying for your camp, strength and conditioning, food, physical therapy, all this stuff that adds up.”